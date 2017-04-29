President Trump’s rally brings out dedicated supporters in Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- On his 100th day in office, President Trump skipped the White House Correspondents' Dinner and traveled to Harrisburg for a "Make American Great Again" rally.

President Trump spoke to an explosive crowd. It was his first trip back to the Keystone State as president.

"I love this state, and I love the people of this state. It's special, and it carried us to a big beautiful victory on November 8th," said President Donald J. Trump.

President Trump skipped a major Washington tradition, the White House Correspondents' dinner, to come speak to thousands at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

"Spending my evening with all of you and with a much much larger crowd and much better people, right?" said President Trump.

A rally marking his 100th day as Commander-in-chief in a state one man believes was necessary to elect Trump as president

"Pennsylvania's not been won by a Republican in who knows how long a very long time so this was a big win, and everybody thought it was going to Hillary, obviously it didn't work out that way," said Justin Feagley, of Camp Hill, Cumberland County.

Supporters expressed their gratitude to President Trump on his 100th day.

"I wanted to give back to our president because he does so much for us, and it's time someone does something for him," said Jerry Dobihal from Baltimore.

"We welcome you and thank you for your presidency, and everything you want to do, do it. We got your back," said Baxton Bey, from New York City.

One man believes President Trump has changed American politics.

"Progressive liberalism is in its death row. It's a great new conservative era where the foundations of our country have been preserved," said Edward Ex Young, also from New York City.

President Trump promised to give back to Pennsylvania as he left the arena in Harrisburg.

Of the many topics discussed at the rally, President Trump promised to bring the coal and steel industries back to Pennsylvania and said Pennsylvania will not lose anymore jobs.