Showers continue in the 7-Day

A STRAY SHOWER: We feel cooler temperatures for Sunday with highs in the low-to-mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. A stray thunderstorm or two may pop up with high winds being the main risk, but don’t change any plans. Winds will remain light otherwise out of the southeast at 5-10mph.

MORE T-STORMS MONDAY: Our warm temperatures come roaring back on Monday with highs in the 80s, but thunderstorms look more likely as we head throughout the afternoon and into the evening. These are not expected to be severe at this time, but stay with FOX43 for continuing updates. We get a break from showers next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs hovering around 70.

SHOWERS WITH COOLER TEMPS: More showers come into the forecast towards the end of next week with temperatures dropping well into the low-to-mid 60s. Lows cool into the 40s with breezy conditions for Friday, with showers for Thursday and Friday.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long