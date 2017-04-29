× One man hospitalized after police involved shooting in York City on Saturday morning

YORK, Pa — A York City Police officer involved in an early morning shooting on Saturday in York City.

According to a press release from State Police, Terry Diffendorfer, 30, of York Haven was shot by a York City Police officer after he stole an SUV, and rammed a police cruiser, causing it to strike an officer.

Diffendorfer stole the SUV from the Royal Farms parking lot at the corner of Loucks Road and Roosevelt Avenue in York just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning. The owner of the SUV left the vehicle running while inside the store. The owner called police, and told them there was a gun in the stolen vehicle.

York City Police quickly located the SUV with Diffendorfer inside and tried to pull him over. Instead he fled the scene, striking a utility pole, leading officers on a chase.

Police cornered him in a parking lot off of Grant Street in York. Diffendorfer hit a police cruiser with the SUV to quickly escape the situation before he was cornered again. This time, officers tried a felony traffic stop. Diffendorfer then rammed into another police cruiser, causing it to strike a second officer. The officer then shot Diffendorfer.

Diffendorfer was taken to York Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The officer struck by a cruiser did suffer minor injuries. It’s not clear if they are seeking medical attention.