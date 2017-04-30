× 10-year old killed when tree falls on camper in Lancaster County

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County, Pa.– A Perry County girl was killed Sunday morning, while camping in Lancaster County.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. at Oma’s Family Campground on Kirkwood Pike in Colerain Township. State Police say the 10-year old was asleep inside a camper, when a tree fell, trapping her inside.

Emergency crews arrived and were able to free the girl, but she died from her injuries.

The girl’s death is being classified as an accident. State Police are releasing no further information at this time.