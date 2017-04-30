× 20,000 chickens perish in Lancaster County barn fire on Sunday morning

STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Fire marshal is investigating a 2-alarm barn fire in Strasburg Township on Sunday morning..

Emergency crews were dispatched just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday to the 300 block of Walnut Run Road in Strasburg township for a 2-alarm chicken barn fire according to Refton Fire Company Assistant Chief Jesse Adsitt.

While no people were injured in the blaze, 20,000 chickens did perish.

A cause and origin have yet to be determined by the fire marshal.