20,000 chickens perish in Lancaster County barn fire on Sunday morning
STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Fire marshal is investigating a 2-alarm barn fire in Strasburg Township on Sunday morning..
Emergency crews were dispatched just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday to the 300 block of Walnut Run Road in Strasburg township for a 2-alarm chicken barn fire according to Refton Fire Company Assistant Chief Jesse Adsitt.
While no people were injured in the blaze, 20,000 chickens did perish.
A cause and origin have yet to be determined by the fire marshal.