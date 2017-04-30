Connecticut boy battling brain cancer sworn in as police chief for a day

THOMASTON, Ct.– A nine-year old brain cancer patient in Connecticut has always wanted to be a police officer. On Friday, police in Thomaston made his dream come true… plus more.

It started with a full police escort to the station, then the festivities moved inside. Choking back tears, family and friends gathered to watch Aidan Bigos’ biggest wish come true.

“We faithfully discharge the duties of our office as chief of police for a day, to the best of your ability,” said Thomaston Officer Bart Deeley.

His local police department turned his dream of wanting to become an officer, into reality by swearing him in as police chief.

“He is a true definition of what a warrior is. A warrior is a brave soldier by definition and this is by far the most remarkable young man I had the opportunity to meet,” Officer Deeley said.

Along the way while battling brain cancer, Aidan met Officer Deeley and the two formed a very special bond.

“I am honored and privileged to stand here and it’s one of the moments in my law enforcement career in receiving all my accolades,” he said.

It’s a gesture that Aidan’s parents say means so much.

Amanda Wyles, Aidan’s mother says, “It’s amazing. Our community has been so supportive from day one, I’m just amazed.”

“He is a very resilient boy, he has been through, like I said, so much with chemo, with proton radiation and it came back. This is his special day,” Aidan’s father Jared Bigos added.

Aidan’s parents say his cancer is now in remission and they call him their superhero.