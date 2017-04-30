Dancers move and groove on state capitol steps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- Capitol Kickline united local dancers and instructors on Sunday, filling the steps of the state capitol.

The annual event celebrates dance education and finds creative ways for self-expression through movement. Dancers of all ages got the chance to show off their skills with a kickline performance in flash mob form. At the end of the event, they also pepped up their step and learned some new tricks from the pros.

"I love the excitement that it builds here on the capitol steps, it's amazing and it's a great backdrop for us, but most importantly I get excited for the master class instructors that come in and teach these kids something new and something different," says Janice Brougher, who organized the event.

More than 200 dancers attended the event from across our area.