East Donegal man charged with homicide for killing his father-in-law on Saturday night

EAST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A man is facing homicide charges after police say he shot and killed his father-in-law on Saturday night at his home on South River Street, East Donegal Township.

According to Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Clifford Allen Hafer, 65, is charged with one count of criminal homicide after police say he called 911 just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and told dispatchers that he has shot his father-in-law John Teffeteller, 89.

Police arrived on scene to find Teffeteller, dead in the kitchen with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim’s dog was also found in the hallway, dead from a gunshot wound. Teffeteller, the father of Hafer’s deceased wife, had just moved in with his son-in-law one week ago.

Police believe they found the gun used to commit the crime and took Hafer into custody minutes after he called 911.

He was taken to Lancaster County Prison where he is being held without bail.

An investigation is ongoing.