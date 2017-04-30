March for Babies draws crowd and raises thousands in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County , Pa.– Dozens of people stepped out in Harrisburg on Sunday for the March of Dimes “March for Babies 5K Walk.”

The event is to support research for premature babies in the local community.

Teams joined together and filled the sidewalks at Harrisburg Area Community College for the 3.1 mile trek.

Organizers say the event not only raises money, but awareness.

“I think in some ways, we’ve been too good, you know we’ve done better and better about what we can do for babies who are born early that people dismiss and say it’s not a problem, but it is, it’s pretty significant,” said Kathy Siembieda, a volunteer board member for the March of Dimes.

According to the organization’s website, the walk raised more than $59,000 for the capital area, which will help expectant mothers carry to full-term and deliver healthy babies.