SEVERE WEATHER RISK: Monday afternoon and evening

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT: There is an ENHANCED risk of severe weather for portions of Central PA. On a scale of 1-to-5, we’re at a 3. For the rest of our area, there is a SLIGHT risk. On a scale of 1-to-5, a 2 in the yellow-shaded region. Strong and severe thunderstorms will develop earlier in the afternoon and move east and northeast as we head into the evening. Those storms will come together to form a large line of potentially severe thunderstorms over most of our area. Large hail up to the size of quarters or larger, winds gusting above 70mph and heavy rain are our main risks, but there is a low tornado threat with these thunderstorms as well.

WHAT TIME AND WHERE: Storms will develop throughout the afternoon and impact our area as you head home from work in the western counties first. They will continue to track east-northeasterly quickly with more developing to the southwest along a line of strong thunderstorms. Most of Central PA can expect these thunderstorms right after dusk, especially east of Route 11 and I-83. These storms will begin to weaken once the sun sets but could still remain severe. They will lose energy the further we head into the night time hours.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: The rest of the forecast has more shower chances later in the week with a cooling trend on the way. Highs will dip into the 70s and then 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies heading into the weekend.

Stay with FOX43 heading into tomorrow for continuing updates. We’ll give you the information you need to be Weather Smart.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long