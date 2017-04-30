Tutoni’s in York hosts cocktail event for Parkinson’s research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- Bartenders at Tutoni's restaurant in York whipped up their hottest drinks for a good cause today.

The goal was to raise awareness and money for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Disease research.

The fundraiser highlighted mixology skills from bartenders with five specialty cocktails. Four of the five cocktails were named in honor of someone living with Parkinson's.

Attendees had the chance to try different drinks, listen to live music, and support the organization.

"People are really looking for a way to help, they just don't know how, and my big thing is always give a cause an experience and then it's easier to help," said Kate Harmon, fundraiser for the Michael J. Fox Foundation. " So that's what I am doing here today, bringing people in, and letting them try different cocktails."

All proceeds from ticket sales, cocktails and raffles will go directly to research for a Parkinson's cure at the Michael J. Fox Foundation.