3-year-old girl drowns in Lancaster County swimming pool
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A 3-year-old girl died after she was found unresponsive in a swimming pool in Manheim Township on Friday evening.
Izabella Bussard was discovered in a pool along Farmstead Lane, according to Lancaster County Coroner’s office.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.
Manheim Township Police Chief Tom Rudzinski confirms the department is investigating a drowning but released no other additional details.
40.092216 -76.305833