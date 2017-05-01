× 3-year-old girl drowns in Lancaster County swimming pool

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A 3-year-old girl died after she was found unresponsive in a swimming pool in Manheim Township on Friday evening.

Izabella Bussard was discovered in a pool along Farmstead Lane, according to Lancaster County Coroner’s office.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.

Manheim Township Police Chief Tom Rudzinski confirms the department is investigating a drowning but released no other additional details.