× Akron man charged in series of thefts from vehicles in high school parking lot

LANCASTER, Pa – Joseph-Jon A. Martin, 30, of the 1st block of Westbrook Drive, Akron, was charged with Theft after an investigation by East Cocalico Township Police revealed Martin broke into several vehicles between February 28 and March 3, 2017.

It is alleged that between those dates Martin entered numerous unlocked vehicles that were parked in the Cocalico High School parking lot and vehicles parked in a business in the 400 block of Wabash Road.

Items taken included money, credit/debit cards, tools,wallets, clothes and gift cards. Total value of the items taken was approximately $1, 541.00.