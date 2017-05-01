× Consumers warned to stop using LayZ Board hoverboards that caused fatal fire in Harrisburg

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is urging consumers to immediately stop using LayZ Board self-balancing scooters also known as hoverboards. CPSC has evidence that LayZ Board was the hoverboard involved in the tragic fire on March 10, in Harrisburg, which took the lives of two young girls.

These hoverboards were manufactured in Shenzhen, China, and more than 3,000 units were imported into the United States.

Due to the fire hazard posed to consumers of all ages by these hoverboards, CPSC is urging the public to stop charging and stop using their LayZ Board. Consumers who choose to dispose of their hoverboards should take them to a local recycling center for safe handling of the lithium-ion battery. CPSC is also asking the public to share this warning with friends and family so that no one else is injured by them.

The LayZ Board is a two-wheeled, battery-powered, self-balancing scooter that has a pivoting platform intended for the rider’s feet and does not have a handlebar. The name LayZ Board appears on the front of the product.

The Commission thanks the Harrisburg Fire Department and the families affected by this deadly fire for their time and cooperation with our investigation.