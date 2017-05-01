× Crash closes Route 23 in West Earl Twp

WEST EARL TWP., Lancaster County, Pa. — A vehicle crash on Monday, May 1, 2017 at 10:10 A.M., caused the closure Route 23 between South Farmersville Road and South Groffdale Road from until 1:00 PM.

Initial investigation revealed a dump truck, operated by Ricky Mauser, Sr., age 39, of Lebanon, PA, was traveling west on Route 23 and approached a RRTA bus that was stopped to receive passengers. Mauser, Sr., could not slow down sufficiently to avoid striking the rear of the bus and drove the truck off to the right side of the road to avoid colliding with the bus. In driving off to the right side of the road, the truck struck a utility pole which caused the pole to break. The broken pole fell on top of the bus. Electrical wires attached to the pole, which were still live, began to arc. The bus driver, Sharon Jones, age 60, of New Providence, PA, two passengers on the bus and Mauser were confined to their vehicles for about 20 to 30 minutes until representatives from PPL arrived to disconnect the power.

Power to several residents in the area were out as well.

No one was injured in the crash.

Investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the West Earl Township Police.