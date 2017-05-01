Cumberland County business owner sentenced in tax case

Harrisburg, PA – A Cumberland County business owner has been sentenced to 28 years of probation and ordered to repay $301,896 stolen from the commonwealth, Acting Secretary of Revenue C. Daniel Hassell announced today.

Sun Y Chon, is a resident of Cumberland County and the owner and operator of the defunct Chon Motel Enterprises, Inc., a Country Inn and Suites in Mechanicsburg. Chon pled guilty to 49 counts of theft for collecting over $301,896 in sales tax and failing to remit the tax funds to the Department of Revenue between April 2011 and October 2015.

“With nearly three decades of probation and an order to repay the commonwealth over $300,000, this sentence shows that stealing from the taxpayers of Pennsylvania is a serious crime with consequences,” said Hassell. “I commend the department employees who worked on this case and thank the Attorney General’s Prosecution Section for their successful prosecution.”

In the sentencing on April 19, Cumberland County Common Pleas Judge Jessica E. Brewbaker stipulated that Chon must serve at least seven years of probation and pay the restitution in full before the probation could be reduced.

The Department of Revenue’s criminal tax unit investigated and developed the case against Chon and referred it to the Office of Attorney General. Deputy Attorney General Philip McCarthy prosecuted the case on behalf of the commonwealth.

SOURCE: PA Dept of Revenue