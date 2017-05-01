× Elizabethtown College alums donate $5 million to College’s BE Inspired Campaign

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. – Elizabethtown College alums Kenneth L. and Rosalie E. Bowers, Class of 1959 and 1958, respectively, will contribute, over time, $5 million to the College’s BE Inspired Campaign.

In recognition of their generous support, the College will name a new $23.4-million facility, The Bowers Center for Sports, Fitness and Wellness. A portion of their support also will provide for the long-term sustainability of the new facility and other programs. Construction on The Bowers Center is scheduled to begin in fall 2017 with expected completion by December 2018.

With this gift, more than $45 million has been raised, to date, for the Campaign, including $37 million in cash and cash commitments and an additional $8 million in bequest expectancies, toward the BE Inspired Campaign goal of $50 million. The BE Inspired Campaign was publicly launched in March 2016.

The more-than-78,000-square foot Bowers Center for Sports, Fitness and Wellness has been designed to house wellness programming, intramural and club sports as well as intercollegiate athletics. With group fitness studios, cardio, strength and conditioning areas, a track, wellness classrooms, meeting and gathering spaces for students, a cafe, a spin studio, training and athletic treatment areas and office space for health educators and campus recreation, College President Carl Strikwerda said the new center will be for “every student, every day.”

“Rosalie and I have admired Elizabethtown College over the past 62 years, first as students and then as alumni,” said Ken Bowers. “In short, we are very proud of this institution and are pleased to provide financial support for its continued growth and development.”

The couple met on the E-town campus in 1955, earned bachelor’s degrees and were high school teachers. Rosalie Bowers taught English and Spanish. Ken taught English and journalism. Rosalie earned her master’s degree in library science at Drexel University and Ken earned his in communications at The Pennsylvania State University. They married in 1960.