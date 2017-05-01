Ephrata man facing charges after fleeing hit-and-run scene, causing car to go airborne

EPHRATA BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Ephrata man is facing charges, after running into a parked vehicle, fleeing, and causing his vehicle to go airborne.

Thomas Horning, 24, is facing charges of recklessly endangering another person, accident involving damage to an unattended vehicle and reckless driving among other related charges.

On April 20, Horning alleged that he was texting when he ran into a parked vehicle.

After that incident, Horning fled from the scene at a high rate of speed and ran a stop sign and red light, which caused his vehicle to go airborne in the intersection of S. Reading Road and Meadow Valley Road.

Police posted a video of the events on Youtube:

Horning nearly struck other vehicles and a pedestrian while attempting to escape.

Now, he will face charges.