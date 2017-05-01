× Feds indict York man on robbery and firearms charges in 2016 shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Anthony Johnson, 49, of York, was indicted on April 19, by a federal grand jury in Harrisburg on robbery and federal firearms charges. The indictment was unsealed today.

According to U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Johnson and his co-conspirator robbed and shot a victim on Girard Avenue, York, on January 9, 2016. During the investigation, the U.S. Marshals Task Force and York City officers recovered a stolen Smith and Wesson 9mm caliber semiautomatic pistol and three Luger cartridges from Johnson’s co-conspirator during her arrest.

If convicted Johnson faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment and a fine.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the York City Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Meredith A. Taylor is prosecuting the case.