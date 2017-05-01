× Fire destroys big rig at Lebanon County truck stop

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. – Fire destroys a tractor trailer at a Lebanon County truck stop Monday evening. It happen at about 9:11 p.m. at Love’s Travel Stop, 22 Old Forge Road just off exit 90 of Interstate 81, in Union Township.

The gas station manager said no one was hurt. He said that a racecar was inside the trailer when it exploded. Witnesses heard multiple explosions. All the pumps at the stop were turned off as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.