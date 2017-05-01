× Gettysburg man; juvenile charged in home burglary

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. – Cumberland Township Police credit tips from the public in bringing charges against a 25-year-old Gettysburg man and a juvenile in a March 25th home burglary.

It happen at about 2:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Ridge Road. The homeowner’s security system captured an image of an unknown white male. The suspect’s image was distributed by police to media outlets.

Investigators say numerous called in tips lead to the arrest of Shane Troyer and an unidentified juvenile. The two allegedly conspired to break into the residence but left without taking anything after an audible alarm sounded. The homeowner was alerted by his security company and he called police.

Troyer and the juvenile were arrested on a felony warrant on charges of Conspiracy Burglary, Criminal Trespass and Attempted Theft. Troyer is being held at the Adams County Prison on those charges as well as a probation detainer.