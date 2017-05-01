× Gov. Tom Wolf announces hundreds of jobs will be created at BAE Systems in York Co.

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa. — A company that has been in York County for more than 50 years plans to bring hundreds of jobs to the county.

Monday Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced BAE Systems in West Manchester Township will be expanding its operations.

Over the next three years, the company that designs, develops and manufactures combat vehicles plans to hire more than 500 people.

BAE Systems in York County already has about 1,500 employees.

Wolf said, “This is a big deal for York County. It’s a big deal for Pennsylvania, and it’s why the state is interested in doing what it can to keep BAE right here.”

Company officials plan to construct a new office facility and add new machining and manufacturing systems to its office in West Manchester Township.

They will start hiring more people in 2018.

“The expectation is this plant is going to become busier. It’s going to be more jobs, not just jobs, but family-sustaining jobs,” Wolf said,

BAE Systems plans to invest millions of dollars for the project, but Kevin Schreiber, the CEO of the York County Economic Alliance, said it’s not just a direct investment the company is making.

“There’s the indirect investment that occurs throughout and that has an untold ripple effect not limited to the supply chain throughout central Pennsylvania of individuals supplying resources, materials and expertise to BAE,” Schreiber said.

At the height of the Gulf War, the vice president of operations at BAE Systems, Adam Zarfoss, said it had more than 3,000 employes. Then that number dropped.

“We’re actually coming back up, coming back up the ramp and it’s really driven by our nation’s shift towards getting some of these vehicles back into production and modernizing equipment that our soldiers and marines rely on to come home safely,” he said.