× Hundreds expected to attend rally supporting immigrants in Lancaster Monday night

LANCASTER, Pa. — Organizers of a rally in Lancaster County Monday night are expecting hundreds of people to turn our to support immigrants and refugees.

Organizers say the event will be part of what is being dubbed, ‘a national day of action.’

According to organizers, the purpose of the rally is to show support for immigrants and refugees who are part of the Lancaster community and speak out against the increasing negative rhetoric they face.

The rally is being organized by Lancaster Stands Up and the Church World Service. It is the latest show of solidarity in the Lancaster Community. Earlier this year, the same organizations held a rally in response to President Donald Trump’s travel ban, which originally banned citizens from 7 Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days. More than 2,000 people attended that rally.

The event on Monday night is scheduled to be a celebration of the community’s diversity and will include music and several speakers. It begins at 6:30 in Penn Square.