Lancaster police seek to identifiy suspect in machete attack

LANCASTER, Pa. – Lancaster City Police seek help from the public in identifying the suspect in a weekend assault with a machete. At about 8:13 pm. on Saturday, April 29, police responded to the 300 block of N. Mary Street for a report of an assault that just occurred. Once on the scene, police found a 42-year-old adult male with a single laceration on his lower back just above his right hip. The victim was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment of his wound which was not considered to be life threatening.

The victim told police that he had been on his way home when he spotted the suspect in the area of N. Pine Street and W. Walnut Street. The suspect got out of a maroon van and began yelling at the victim. The victim was riding a bike at the time of the initial encounter with the suspect.

The victim continued to his residence on N. Mary Street and parked his bike behind his home. When he walked back to the front of the house the suspect was waiting for him. The suspect brandished a machete and began to chase the victim. The suspect swung the machete at the victim, struck him on his back and caused the laceration. The victim was able to get away and did not suffer any additional injuries.

The incident is believed to have been spurred by a debt owed to the suspect by the victim. The suspect and victim are known to each other but the victim only knew him by a nickname. A passerby in the area at the time of the assault managed to snap a picture of the suspect. He appears to be an adult male, possibly Hispanic, with a shaved head and a goatee. He wore a long sleeved red short and dark pants.

Anyone with information on this assault or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Ginder at (717) 735-3345 gindert@lancasterpolice.com or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411.

Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.