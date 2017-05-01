× Weekend armed robbery leads to arrest of Lancaster man

LANCASTER, Pa. – A Lancaster teenager faces several charges involving an armed robbery with a stolen gun over the weekend. At about 7:57 p.m. on Friday, April 28th, police responded to a report of a robbery that happened on the 100 block S. Arch Street. The victims, a male and female, called from a residence in order to report the robbery. The robbery had reportedly occurred at nearly an hour earlier at 7 o’clock p.m.

The victims told officers that they had been walking on S. Arch Street. when they were approached by two males. The victims knew one of the males to be 18-year-old Rakim Glover. The other male was unknown to them but described as a black male, thin build, approximately 5’08” tall, and who was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with the hood cinched around his face. The victims saw that the lower portion of the suspect’s face was also covered by a black mask with a skull printed on the fabric.

The unknown male brandished a handgun and demanded loot from the victims. The victims complied and the suspects were last seen in the area of West Vine and South Arch Streets. The victims then went home to file a report with Police. The information about the robbery was shared with city detectives.

At approximately 11:23 pm. two detectives were on the 700 block Manor Street when they spotted Glover. After a brief foot pursuit, Glover was taken into custody. He was found to be in possession of a Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun and suspected marijuana and heroin. A check of the handgun revealed that it had been reported as stolen.

Based upon the information from the victims and the items found at the time of his Glover was charged with (2) counts of Robbery, (2) Counts Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession With Intent to Deliver Heroin, Firearms Not To Be Carried Without A License and Possession Small Amount Marijuana.

Glover was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.