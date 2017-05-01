× Lancaster teen is arrested for carrying a concealed weapon

LANCASTER, Pa. – A 19 year old Lancaster man is jailed after he was caught carrying a concealed weapon over the weekend. At 5:17 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, police officers stopped to speak with a group of males on the 500 block of Penn Avenue. One of males, later identified as Rolando N. Rivera, of the 300 block of Ice Avenue, turned his body away from the officers and covered his right hip with his jacket. That movement partially exposed a handgun in the waistband of his pants.

When police approached Rivera, he was found to be in possession of a Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun. Upon speaking with Rivera officers noticed his speech was slurred, his eyes were bloodshot and he did not appear to be completely aware of his surroundings. Rivera told the officers that he had smoked marijuana prior to their arrival. Because of his age, Rivera is not elligible to obtain a permit to carry a firearm in concealed fashion. He was placed under arrest.

Charges against Rivera include Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License and Public Drunkeness. Following arraignment he was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.