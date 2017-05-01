May Day demonstrators rally for immigrants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- May 1st is known as May Day, and celebrated as Loyalty Day for some, International Workers Day for others.

Dozens gathered on the State Capitol steps to spread one message.

CASA in Action regional director Elizabeth Alex said "calling on our state elected officials, as well as our federal elected officials to do all they can to stop the deportation machine, that had been spinning it's wheels a little bit in Washington."

York County Republican Committee chairman Alex Shorb said "Donald Trump obviously has very strong views as far as what he believes with regards to how it should be implemented. The rest of the Republican establishment has not totally bought on to his agenda quite yet."

"Really wanted to gather to recognize the contributions of immigrants, immigrant families and immigrant workers," Alex said.

"Here in south central PA, we have thousands of immigrant workers...picking mushrooms, picking apples, working in the agriculture sector, they're working in so many businesses," Alex added.

A few demonstrators stopped by state senator Scott Wagner's office in York to speak out against his support of Senate Bill 10. It's a bill which could affect immigrant communities in Pennsylvania.

"That piece of legislation, if passed, would punish, potentially punish the city of York, in his own district, and any city or jurisdiction that welcomes immigrants," Alex said.

"Obviously, there's a certain cost to keep certain policies in place, and I think one of the things that all of this is doing is shining a light on how we're spending money," Shorb said.

CASA in Action rallied demonstrators together to call on legislators and lawmakers to take a different approach.

"To stop putting all of their resources into a deportation machine, and to refocus those efforts on common sense solutions like a comprehensive immigration reform package," Alex said.

"We are a nation of immigrants. They're a tremendous value, to having immigrants in our country. I think one of the things that we're seeing is the deficiency in the system," Shorb said.

Alex said many immigrant families in central Pennsylvania are of a mixed-status, meaning at least one family member may be a U.S. citizen, while another may be undocumented.

Many of the May Day demonstrators believe current administration policies are tearing families apart.