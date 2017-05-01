× Mountville teen sentenced in shooting death of friend

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A Mountville teen was sentenced Friday for shooting and killing his 15-year-old friend in August 2016.

George W. Rosado, 18, will serve 3 to 6 years in state prison, to be followed by 10 years of probation, for the Aug. 12 shooting of Ibram Hanna, prosecutors said.

Rosado pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and theft regarding the gun used in the shooting, which Rosado stole from a vehicle.

Rosado, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, was initially charged as a juvenile. Assistant District Attorney Amber Czerniakowski filed a motion for Rosado to be considered for prosecution as an adult – which a judge granted.

Rosado shot Hanna, his friend, at Rosado’s West Main Street home where he lived with a relative.

Hanna died of a single gunshot.