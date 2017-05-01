× Narvon man on probation caught with drugs his hotel room

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Daniel J. Saner, 22, Narvon, is facing drug charges after Lancaster County Probation and Parole officers completed a home visit at Saner’s temporary residence.

East Cocalico Township Police were contacted by Probation and Parole after they searched Saner’s hotel room today at about 2:10 p.m. this afternoon. The Probation Officers found Marijuana, Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at a hotel in the 2000 block of North Reading Road.

A detainer was issued for Saner and he was transported to Lancaster County Prison. Saner and a female guest are expected to arraigned on drug charges on Tuesday.