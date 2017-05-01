× PA Turnpike to Repave Ramps at I-283/PA 283 Interchange

Overnight ramp closures with detours to be in place May 2-4.

The PA Turnpike will be performing mill-and-pave operations this week on the ramps at the State Route 283 and Interstate 283 Interchange in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County north of the Harrisburg East Toll Plaza.

The work will require overnight closures — from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. — of the three ramps being repaired with a new, 2-inch layer of bituminous pavement as follows:

On May 2, crews will close the ramp carrying northbound and southbound Eisenhower Boulevard traffic onto I-283 South to the Harrisburg East Turnpike Toll Plaza.

On May 3, crews will close the ramp carrying westbound State Route 283 traffic onto I-283 South to the Harrisburg East Turnpike Toll Plaza.

On May 4, crews will close the ramp carrying northbound I-283 traffic from the Harrisburg East Turnpike Toll Plaza to Eisenhower Boulevard.

Motorists will be directed by signage to the designated detour routes, all of which include State Route 441 (Lindle Road). These dates are subject to postponement due to weather.

To report an accident or other emergencies on the PA Turnpike, dial *11 on your mobile phone. To learn more about PA Turnpike conditions or to contact us, use one of these resources:

ON THE PA TURNPIKE

Digital Message Signs — nearly 100 signs along the Turnpike

— nearly 100 signs along the Turnpike Highway Advisory Radio — 1640 AM (tune-in near interchanges)

BY PHONE

Turnpike Roadway Information Program (toll-free) — 866-976-TRIP (8747)

(toll-free) — 866-976-TRIP (8747) Customer Assistance Center (toll-free) — 800-331-3414 (weekdays, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

