× Police arrest Columbia man for April shooting

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police have arrested a Columbia man after he walked up to another man and shot him.

Brian Johnson, 36, if facing charges of aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person among other charges.

On April 7 at approximately 7:45 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of N. Lime St. for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a male was being treated at Lancaster General Hospital for a gunshot wound to the foot.

The man told police that he was standing on N. Lime St. at the intersection of East Liberty Street when another man walked up and shot him.

Investigators were able to identify Johnson as the shooter, and he was taken into custody at his residence on April 27.

Johnson was committed to Lancaster County Prison on a probation detainer.