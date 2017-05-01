× Police arrest Harrisburg man for assaulting wife, threatening to take child to Puerto Rico

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police have arrested a Harrisburg man for assaulting his wife and threatening to take a child to Puerto Rico.

Jose Jimenez-Acevedo, 31, is facing charges of simple assault, terroristic threats and concealing the whereabouts of a child for the incident.

On April 28 at approximately 9:40 a.m., police were dispatched to North Side Elementary School in regards to a situation that staff had learned about from a mother who had just dropped her child off at school.

Police contacted the mother, who reported that during the previous night and early morning hours, the father of her four children, Jimenez-Acevedo, had engaged her in several arguments inside their home in the 4200 block of N. Arlington Avenue.

She reported that during the arguments, Jimenez-Acevedo had grabbed her by the neck and squeezed for a couple of minutes as well as throwing her up against a wall and down to the floor.

She also told police that Jimenez-Acevedo had broken her cell phone with a hammer and grabbed a knife from the kitchen before threatening to kill her.

Jimenez-Acevedo proceeded to take the oldest of the children and left the home before telling the woman that he was going to take the child to Puerto Rico.

During the interview with mother, police were able to see her injuries, which corroborated what she had told the officer.

After being unable to contact or find Jimenez-Acevedo, an arrest warrant was obtained.

Later that day, the child taken by Jimenez-Acevedo was located safely with a family friend.

The next morning, Pennsylvania State Police found Jimenez-Acevedo pulled over and sleeping on the side of the Interstate.

He was taken into custody without incident and committed to Dauphin County Prison on $50,000 bail.