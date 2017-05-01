× Police arrest Lancaster man after trespassing, brandishing weapons

LANCASTER CITY, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police arrested a Lancaster man after he was found to be on Water Street Ministries property with weapons.

Paul Milburn, 49, is facing a count of prohibited offensive weapons for the incident.

On April 29 at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of the 200 block of S. Prince St. for a report of a disturbance and trespassing.

Staff at Water Street Ministries reported that a male (Milburn) was on the property with weapons and refused to leave. Milburn was reportedly carrying a stick-like object that had some type of blade attached to the tip.

Upon police arrival, they found that Milburn had left on foot, but was spotted on the 600 block of Manor Street shortly after.

When officers made contact with Milburn, they found that he was in possession of items that appeared to be handmade weapons.

One of the items was a curtain rod that had a knife attached to the tip with wire, which were twisted to resemble barbed wire.

Milburn also had a wooden stick that had a sharpened tip, as well as several metal tools that were tied together to form a weapon like a mace.

Milburn told officers that he used the “tools” for gardening and pruning hedges.

He was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail.