Police say Cumberland County man struck & choked female victim

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County, Pa. — Upper Allen Township Police arrested Michael P. Eisenhart, 38, on several charges Saturday.

Some of those charges include Aggravated Assault, Strangulation, Simple Assault and Harassment.

Police received a report of domestic abuse where an adult female victim had multiple injuries.

After an investigation, police found that Eisenhart had struck, strangled and pointed a rifle at the victim.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Cumberland County Prison for arraignment.

Bail was set at $125,000.