Police searching for escapee from ADAPPT in Berks

READING, BERKS COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for an escapee from a substance abuse outpatient clinic.

Kyle Trivitt, 20, walked out of the facility on April 29 around 10:50 p.m.

Trivitt was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with light or tan pants.

He stands 5’7″ and weights about 130 pounds. Trivitt has brown hair and blue eyes.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Trivitt.