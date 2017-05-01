× Police seek help in locating missing teen with autism

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Swatara Township Police seeks help from the public in locating a missing teenager. Krishaun Jenkins, is a 13-year-old student at Steelton-Highspire Junior/Senior High School.

He was last seen at 3:30 p.m. behind the school at a local ball field. He has not returned home. Krishaun is six feet tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has autism. No foul play is suspected, but family and friends are concerned about his absence. Swatara Township Police and Steelton Borough Police are actively searching for him, as are members of his family. If you see Krishaun please cal 911 immediately so police can respond and ensure his safe return to his family.

Tips may also be submitted at SwataraPolice.org.