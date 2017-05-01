Poll: Do you find the stopgap measure acceptable to avoid a government shutdown or would you prefer a long-term solution?

On Sunday night, negotiators reached an agreement on a large spending bill that, if approved this week, would give the government temporary funding for months.
As of Sunday evening, this is what aides to both parties agreed is included in the bill, according to CNN reports:
- $1.5 billion for border security — technology and repairing existing infrastructure with language saying no new border wall construction
- No money for deportation force or federal cuts to sanctuary cities
- Billions in new defense spending, including the global war on terrorism
- No funding cut for Planned Parenthood
- National Institute of Health funding increase of $2 billion
- Increase clean energy and science funding
- Energy Efficiency And Renewable Energy is up $17 million over Fiscal Year 2016
- Department of Energy Office of Science is up $42 million over Fiscal Year 2016
- Provide permanent fix for miners health insurance
- $295 million for Puerto Rico Medicaid
- Disaster package including funding for California, West Virginia, Louisiana and North Carolina, increased funding for transit infrastructure grants and opioid epidemic
- Restored year round Pell Grants
While this agreement answers many financial questions immediately, the long-term outlook is still murky, as this fix is just temporary.
However, while searching for a long-term solution, the government could shut down as a whole.
Our question is, do you find the stopgap measure acceptable to avoid a government shutdown or would you prefer a long-term solution?