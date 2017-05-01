× Residents near Harrisburg sinkhole seek tax relief from school district

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Residents along South 14th Street who have been impacted by a sinkhole that has slowly been making their properties unlivable for the past three years are seeking tax relief from the Harrisburg School District.

Some of the homeowners who have opted against paying their property taxes for properties that are generally seen as worthless face the prospect of having their homes re-sold at a tax sale next month, potentially for pennies on the dollar.

That tax sale will proceed unless the school board forgives the tax debt, something the city of Harrisburg did earlier this year and Dauphin County did in 2015.

“Harrisburg School District is talking about how they’re losing money possibly by doing this,” Maria Vargas-Graves, who still lives on the street, said. “We’ve got families on South 14th Street that’s losing their homes, so to me, it’s just totally unacceptable that…they haven’t done anything.”

Residents like Vargas-Graves and Geraldine Evans paid their property taxes, and are hoping for a refund if the board approves relief.

“I don’t have that kind of money to keep paying the taxes and I’m not paying the taxes no more,” said Evans, who says she owned two homes on South 14th Street and was only able to afford the taxes on one of them. “I’m not going to allow them to take my money and think they’re going to keep it.”

Board members who are part of the district’s budget committee expressed a desire to help residents Monday.

“Potentially, you could have an outside investor come in, purchase some of these homes at pennies on the dollar and then turn around and make a windfall profit when the federal buyout occurs,” Matthew Krupp, the committee chairman, said.

The district would have to forgo about $210,000 in annual tax revenue from the properties in question, according to board member James Thompson.

“We need to have the solicitor present the options and we need to have a legal mechanism to bring to the board for a formal vote,” he said.

Board members are hoping district staff will have a proposal ready for the full board when it meets on May 15.