× Sheetz to hire more than 3,400 employees companywide

ALTOONA, Pa. – Altoona based Sheetz, says it plans to hire more than 3,400 employees companywide. Recently named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, Sheetz will hold open interviews for full-time and part-time positions starting on May 3rd at all of its 550 locations.

The hiring initiative aims to increase Sheetz’s total employee count and number of full-time positions by creating and filling jobs at stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. During the open interview, prospective employees can learn about Sheetz’s commitment to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture, community engagement and disrupting the convenience category as we know it.

“We are excited to welcome new employees into the Sheetz family,” said Stephanie Doliveira, VP of Human Resources at Sheetz, Inc. “Our employees are our most valuable asset and we’re deeply committed to investing in our people by providing competitive wages, a wide range of benefits and most importantly, a clear path to growth with the support network to achieve it.”

Sheetz offers competitive pay and benefits packages to employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, bonuses, vacation time and more.

Sheetz currently operates 550 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina. Prospective employees should visit https://jobs.sheetz.com to learn more.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America’s fastest growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains, with more than $5.6 billion in revenue and more than 17,500 employees.