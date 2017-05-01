× State Rep. Scott Petri to host public hearing on gaming expansion

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Representative Scott Petri (R-Bucks), chairman of the House Gaming Oversight Committee, will hold a public hearing today to gather information regarding suggested changes to Pennsylvania’s gaming laws.

The committee will hear testimony from stakeholders in the gaming industry regarding the possible expansion of gaming to include video gaming terminals.

Rep. Petri and other committee members are expected to hear testimonies from several associations, including PARx Casino, The Pennsylvania State Police, and the Pennsylvania Video Gaming Association.

The hearing will take place at 10:00 A.M. today, at 140 Main Capitol in Harrisburg.

For a live web stream of today’s hearing, click here.