Stormy evening to quieter, drier conditions Tuesday

BE “WEATHER SMART” AND STORM READY THIS EVENING

We are still anticipating severe weather this afternoon and evening. Conditions are highly favorable for the development of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop. We have plenty of dynamics in place for the risk.

As of now, counties west of the river are at a much higher risk for spin up tornadoes which would prompt tornado warnings. So it is possible during the newscast for this to happen. The timeframe of severe threat is between the hours of 4 P.M. to 11 P.M.

Sunshine will fuel storm development Our MAIN CONCERN IS DAMAGING WINDS. Even if a tornado doesn’t develop, storms will have the potential to create damaging winds in excess of 60mph. They can be as strong as a weak tornado, therefore very dangerous and damaging.

THREAT

An ENHANCED risk (3 on a scale of 1-to-5) of severe weather is in effect for MOST of our DMA on Monday.

Torrential rains from these storms may produce areas of flooding, while a low threat, it is still a concern. Showers and thunderstorms could continue after 11 P.M. but all wet weather is gone by 2 A.M. Skies begin to clear and dry out heading into the morning hours.

TEMPERATURES TREND COOLER

A quieter couple of days expected, however, temperatures decline and drop below the average of 68 for a few days. Morning lows are in the middle and upper 50s Tuesday. With a mix of clouds and sunshine, temperatures climb to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds remain breezy through the day with gusts over 20mph. Readings are even cooler Wednesday with more clouds, and a reinforcing shot of chillier air. A shower or two can’t be ruled out. Highs barely move out of the 50s to near 60 degrees. The wind continues breezy. Despite more clouds and the threats for showers increasing, temperatures rebound a bit by the end of the week. Still plenty of 50s for Thursday but Friday, highs should recover to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. A few showers are possible Thursday but rain chances become more likely ending the week. Showers continue through the evening.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Keep the umbrella handy a couple more days. Morning showers start the weekend. Clouds stay persistent for both days and more rain chances are expected overnight into Sunday. Highs are cooler than average both days. Readings are near 60 Saturday and lower 60s for the second half of the weekend.

