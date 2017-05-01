× Trump campaign releases ‘First 100 Days’ ad

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign unveiled a $1.5 million ad Monday to highlight his first 100 days, pushing back on criticism that his presidency has gotten off to a sluggish start.

“Donald Trump sworn into President 100 days ago. America has rarely seen such success,” the 30-second ad says. “America is winning and President Trump is making America great again.”

The ad highlights the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, Trump’s tax cut proposals and his efforts “to end reckless trade deals” as successes.

“The campaign is continuing President Trump’s approach of reaching out to the American people directly by highlighting his work over the first 100 days and fighting back against the continued media bias,” the campaign said in a statement.

“In his first 100 days, President Donald J. Trump has taken bold actions to restore prosperity, keep Americans safe and secure, and hold the government accountable.”

The ad also hits the media, a favorite Trump target: “You wouldn’t know it by watching the news.”

The spot will air on television in “major markets” throughout the US as well as “target specific voting groups online.”

Ahead of Trump’s 100th day in office on Saturday, his administration highlighted job creation efforts, regulation cuts and national security measures, among others. But not all the initiatives have been unqualified success — Trump’s travel ban, which was listed, is currently stalled in the court system.

Further, the bulk of Trump’s accomplishments have been made through executive action or memorandum, something Republicans decried former President Barack Obama for doing during his second term.

Economic growth has yet to match what Trump promised on the campaign trail. Efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare have sputtered in Congress, though Republicans have vowed to continue efforts this week. And an agreement reached late Sunday on a massive spending bill would add $1.5 billion for border security but not provide any money for Trump’s promised border wall with Mexico, a major campaign promise. There is no money provided for a deportation force and there are no cuts of federal monies to so-called sanctuary cities.

Americans also are far from convinced that Trump’s first 100 days have been a success.

A CNN/ORC poll found that the President reached the milestone with the lowest approval rating of any newly-elected president at this stage amid sharp partisan divides and a failure to capitalize on post-election strengths.