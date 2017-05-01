Two 19-year-old men arrested on drug, firearms charges

LANCASTER, Pa. – A routine traffic stop leads to the arrest of two 19 year old Lancaster City men on drug and firearms charges. Police made the traffic stop on Friday, April 28 at about 12:35 p.m. on the 200 block Nevin Street for an equipment violation. An officer saw the driver and his passenger making movements like they were attempting to conceal items under the front seats of the vehicle. Upon making contact with the driver, the officer detected a strong odor of marijuana eminating from the interior of the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Daizon Reid and the passenger, identified as Naheem Gorham, were asked to get out of the vehicle. A preliminary search of the front seat area uncovered a quantity of suspected marijuana in a green plastic jug. Both Reid and Gorham were taken into custody and taken to the police station.

Other officers stayed with the vehicle which was eventually driven to the police station while a search warrant was obtained. Th continuation of the vehicle search revealed an additional quantity of suspected marijuana concealed in a lunch bag, a digital scale, a Glock .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun, a Glock .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun and a 30 round magazine for a Glock .40 caliber handgun and two cell phones. A check of the handguns revealed that the .40 caliber Glock had been reported stolen to the Lancaster City Police.

Both Reid and Gorham were charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Marijuana, Receiving Stolen Property, Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License and two counts of Criminal Conspiracy. Following arraignment both suspects were committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail.