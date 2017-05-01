UPS honors Pennsylvania Drivers for 25 years of service

UPS announced that 52 elite drivers from Pennsylvania are among 1,575 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.

Pennsylvania boasts 335 active Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 9,436 years of accident-free driving. Jon Bedillion of Washington is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 40 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 3,468 total UPS drivers in Pennsylvania.

Globally, 9,349 active UPS drivers are members of the Circle of Honor.  Collectively they’ve racked up 266,554 years and nearly 14 billion safe miles during their careers. That’s enough miles to travel to the moon and back almost 29,000 times.

“My thanks go to all of them for their dedication and focus and for the countless lives they’ve saved,” said George Brooks, president, UPS East Region. “Their attention to detail has kept them safe and has helped improve public safety.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 54 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 48 years of safe driving. Ninety-one others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

UPS’s 102,000 drivers are among the safest on the roads, logging more than 3 billion miles a year and delivering nearly 5 billion packages annually.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923. In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

Following is a list of Pennsylvania drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

Driver

Hometown

UPS Work Location
Ballas,  Susan Indiana Indiana
Barylsky,  John Mount Bethel Parsippany, NJ
Bosetti,  Eugene Ligonier New Stanton
Boyko,  John Hellertown Allentown
Brachman,  John Holland Willow Grove
Carter,  J Monongahela New Stanton
Clark,  John Mayfield Scranton
Curley,  Rulief Pleasantmount Allentown
Echnat,  Stephen Pittsburgh Thornburg
Fassinger,  David Scottdale New Stanton
Foster,  Joseph Pottstown West Chester
Funk,  John New Ringgold Hometown
Gray,  Leonard Lancaster Lancaster
Gulbierz,  Albert Hunlock Creek Wilkes-Barre
Haas,  Thomas N Huntingdon New Stanton
Hall,  Joanne North Wales Willow Grove
Hinkley,  Eric Beach Lake Scranton
Hoben,  Shawn Summit Hill Hometown
Keibler,  Gary Blanchard State College
Keller,  Robert Coatesville West Chester
Kenely,  Daniel Sciota Parsippany, NJ
Lowman Jr,  Richard Hanover Baltimore
Malast,  Dennis Walnutport Allentown
McConeghy Jr,  Thomas Waymart Liberty
McMillan,  Darryl Coatesville West Chester
McAndrew,  Matthew Erie Erie
Mercado,  Sal Dingmans Ferry Maspeth
Moore,  John Acme New Stanton
Moyer,  William Reading Reading
O’Malley,  Mark Scranton Scranton
Ozanick,  Kenneth Lemont Furnace New Stanton
Pelkofer,  Ronald Pittsburgh Thornburg
Rennix,  Shirley Lancaster Lancaster
Rickert,  Gregory Harrisburg York
Roll,  Eric West Newton New Stanton
Roseto,  Ricky Girard Erie
Russell,  Louie York Baltimore, MD
Sarnowski,  John Mechanicsburg Harrisburg
Scalzo,  Michael New Castle New Castle
Sentz II,  Wayne Hanover Gettysburg
Sheaffer,  Steve Enola Harrisburg
Shoup,  Todd Washington New Stanton
Smith,  Harold Sinking Spring Reading
Stallings,  Robert Roslyn Willow Grove
Steinmetz,  Michael Coraopolis Thornburg
Talimci,  Hasim Effort Mount Olive, NJ
Tigue,  Thomas Scranton Scranton
Waddill,  Ronald Stewartstown Baltimore, MD
Weeden Jr,  Edward Warrington Willow Grove
Wierman,  William Hanover Gettysburg
Williams II,  Paul Philadelphia Philadelphia
Witmer,  Clint Lititz Lancaster

