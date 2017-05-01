× UPS honors Pennsylvania Drivers for 25 years of service

UPS announced that 52 elite drivers from Pennsylvania are among 1,575 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.

Pennsylvania boasts 335 active Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 9,436 years of accident-free driving. Jon Bedillion of Washington is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 40 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 3,468 total UPS drivers in Pennsylvania.

Globally, 9,349 active UPS drivers are members of the Circle of Honor. Collectively they’ve racked up 266,554 years and nearly 14 billion safe miles during their careers. That’s enough miles to travel to the moon and back almost 29,000 times.

“My thanks go to all of them for their dedication and focus and for the countless lives they’ve saved,” said George Brooks, president, UPS East Region. “Their attention to detail has kept them safe and has helped improve public safety.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 54 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 48 years of safe driving. Ninety-one others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

UPS’s 102,000 drivers are among the safest on the roads, logging more than 3 billion miles a year and delivering nearly 5 billion packages annually.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923. In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

Following is a list of Pennsylvania drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

Driver Hometown UPS Work Location Ballas, Susan Indiana Indiana Barylsky, John Mount Bethel Parsippany, NJ Bosetti, Eugene Ligonier New Stanton Boyko, John Hellertown Allentown Brachman, John Holland Willow Grove Carter, J Monongahela New Stanton Clark, John Mayfield Scranton Curley, Rulief Pleasantmount Allentown Echnat, Stephen Pittsburgh Thornburg Fassinger, David Scottdale New Stanton Foster, Joseph Pottstown West Chester Funk, John New Ringgold Hometown Gray, Leonard Lancaster Lancaster Gulbierz, Albert Hunlock Creek Wilkes-Barre Haas, Thomas N Huntingdon New Stanton Hall, Joanne North Wales Willow Grove Hinkley, Eric Beach Lake Scranton Hoben, Shawn Summit Hill Hometown Keibler, Gary Blanchard State College Keller, Robert Coatesville West Chester Kenely, Daniel Sciota Parsippany, NJ Lowman Jr, Richard Hanover Baltimore Malast, Dennis Walnutport Allentown McConeghy Jr, Thomas Waymart Liberty McMillan, Darryl Coatesville West Chester McAndrew, Matthew Erie Erie Mercado, Sal Dingmans Ferry Maspeth Moore, John Acme New Stanton Moyer, William Reading Reading O’Malley, Mark Scranton Scranton Ozanick, Kenneth Lemont Furnace New Stanton Pelkofer, Ronald Pittsburgh Thornburg Rennix, Shirley Lancaster Lancaster Rickert, Gregory Harrisburg York Roll, Eric West Newton New Stanton Roseto, Ricky Girard Erie Russell, Louie York Baltimore, MD Sarnowski, John Mechanicsburg Harrisburg Scalzo, Michael New Castle New Castle Sentz II, Wayne Hanover Gettysburg Sheaffer, Steve Enola Harrisburg Shoup, Todd Washington New Stanton Smith, Harold Sinking Spring Reading Stallings, Robert Roslyn Willow Grove Steinmetz, Michael Coraopolis Thornburg Talimci, Hasim Effort Mount Olive, NJ Tigue, Thomas Scranton Scranton Waddill, Ronald Stewartstown Baltimore, MD Weeden Jr, Edward Warrington Willow Grove Wierman, William Hanover Gettysburg Williams II, Paul Philadelphia Philadelphia Witmer, Clint Lititz Lancaster

SOURCE: UPS