UPS honors Pennsylvania Drivers for 25 years of service
UPS announced that 52 elite drivers from Pennsylvania are among 1,575 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.
Pennsylvania boasts 335 active Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 9,436 years of accident-free driving. Jon Bedillion of Washington is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 40 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 3,468 total UPS drivers in Pennsylvania.
Globally, 9,349 active UPS drivers are members of the Circle of Honor. Collectively they’ve racked up 266,554 years and nearly 14 billion safe miles during their careers. That’s enough miles to travel to the moon and back almost 29,000 times.
“My thanks go to all of them for their dedication and focus and for the countless lives they’ve saved,” said George Brooks, president, UPS East Region. “Their attention to detail has kept them safe and has helped improve public safety.”
Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 54 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 48 years of safe driving. Ninety-one others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.
UPS’s 102,000 drivers are among the safest on the roads, logging more than 3 billion miles a year and delivering nearly 5 billion packages annually.
Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923. In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.
Following is a list of Pennsylvania drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.
|
Driver
|
Hometown
|
UPS Work Location
|Ballas, Susan
|Indiana
|Indiana
|Barylsky, John
|Mount Bethel
|Parsippany, NJ
|Bosetti, Eugene
|Ligonier
|New Stanton
|Boyko, John
|Hellertown
|Allentown
|Brachman, John
|Holland
|Willow Grove
|Carter, J
|Monongahela
|New Stanton
|Clark, John
|Mayfield
|Scranton
|Curley, Rulief
|Pleasantmount
|Allentown
|Echnat, Stephen
|Pittsburgh
|Thornburg
|Fassinger, David
|Scottdale
|New Stanton
|Foster, Joseph
|Pottstown
|West Chester
|Funk, John
|New Ringgold
|Hometown
|Gray, Leonard
|Lancaster
|Lancaster
|Gulbierz, Albert
|Hunlock Creek
|Wilkes-Barre
|Haas, Thomas
|N Huntingdon
|New Stanton
|Hall, Joanne
|North Wales
|Willow Grove
|Hinkley, Eric
|Beach Lake
|Scranton
|Hoben, Shawn
|Summit Hill
|Hometown
|Keibler, Gary
|Blanchard
|State College
|Keller, Robert
|Coatesville
|West Chester
|Kenely, Daniel
|Sciota
|Parsippany, NJ
|Lowman Jr, Richard
|Hanover
|Baltimore
|Malast, Dennis
|Walnutport
|Allentown
|McConeghy Jr, Thomas
|Waymart
|Liberty
|McMillan, Darryl
|Coatesville
|West Chester
|McAndrew, Matthew
|Erie
|Erie
|Mercado, Sal
|Dingmans Ferry
|Maspeth
|Moore, John
|Acme
|New Stanton
|Moyer, William
|Reading
|Reading
|O’Malley, Mark
|Scranton
|Scranton
|Ozanick, Kenneth
|Lemont Furnace
|New Stanton
|Pelkofer, Ronald
|Pittsburgh
|Thornburg
|Rennix, Shirley
|Lancaster
|Lancaster
|Rickert, Gregory
|Harrisburg
|York
|Roll, Eric
|West Newton
|New Stanton
|Roseto, Ricky
|Girard
|Erie
|Russell, Louie
|York
|Baltimore, MD
|Sarnowski, John
|Mechanicsburg
|Harrisburg
|Scalzo, Michael
|New Castle
|New Castle
|Sentz II, Wayne
|Hanover
|Gettysburg
|Sheaffer, Steve
|Enola
|Harrisburg
|Shoup, Todd
|Washington
|New Stanton
|Smith, Harold
|Sinking Spring
|Reading
|Stallings, Robert
|Roslyn
|Willow Grove
|Steinmetz, Michael
|Coraopolis
|Thornburg
|Talimci, Hasim
|Effort
|Mount Olive, NJ
|Tigue, Thomas
|Scranton
|Scranton
|Waddill, Ronald
|Stewartstown
|Baltimore, MD
|Weeden Jr, Edward
|Warrington
|Willow Grove
|Wierman, William
|Hanover
|Gettysburg
|Williams II, Paul
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia
|Witmer, Clint
|Lititz
|Lancaster
SOURCE: UPS