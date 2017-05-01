Severe weather possible Monday with very warm and humid conditions in place

SEVERE WEATHER POTENTIAL MONDAY: An approaching cold front brings the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms Monday. It’s a quiet and comfortable start, with a breeze that fades as daybreak nears. Temperatures begin in the upper 40s to middle 50s. The numbers quickly spike through the day under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s during the afternoon, and it is quite muggy. As the cold front nears, this sets up the region for strong to severe thunderstorms from about mid afternoon through the evening. The window of opportunity is from around 5 P.M. to 11 P.M. Damaging winds and hail are the primary threats. An isolated tornado and areas of flooding from torrential downpours are a low end possibility as well. Conditions quiet through the night and clearing takes place. Expect overnight low temperatures in the middle to upper 50s.

COOLER THROUGH MIDWEEK: Temperatures take a huge tumble for the middle of the week. Cooler air in the wake of Monday’s system begins settling into the region Tuesday. Skies are partly sunny, and it’s quite the breezy day. Temperatures reach the middle 60s to lower 70s. Wednesday is an even cooler day. It’s still breezy, with partly sunny skies. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.

UNSETTLED THROUGH WEEKEND: Our next system arrives Thursday, bringing plenty of clouds. There’s also the chance for some afternoon showers after a dry start. Afternoon temperatures are in the upper 50s. Through the night, and into early Friday, expect periods of heavy rain. There’s some drying, and perhaps some sunshine late morning through the afternoon before skies turn mostly cloudy. There’s still the chance for some afternoon showers. Temperatures temporarily spike into the middle 60s to lower 70s. Cooler air works back in behind the system as it stalls over the region. This keeps cloudy and cool conditions in place for the weekend. There’s limited sunshine, and the chance for a few showers. Temperatures hover near, if not a bit above, 60 degrees.

Have a great Monday!

