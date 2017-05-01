× York man facing charges after assaulting pregnant woman, kneeling on her stomach

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police arrested a York man after assaulting a pregnant woman.

Felix Rosario, 22, is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault of an unborn child and strangulation for the incident.

On April 29 at approximately 12:30 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of W. Princess Street to investigate a reported domestic assault.

While en route, the officer was notified that an ambulance was on its way to the scene since the victim was choked and is 6 months pregnant.

Upon arrival, the officer found that Rosario was preventing the woman from leaving in the ambulance.

Rosario told police that the pair had gotten into a “heated argument” and said that he “grabbed her and threw her on the bed… I came back here to apologize for using so much force against her.”

The victim said that Rosario came up behind her and put his arm around her throat and pulled her to the bed while she was unable to breathe.

The victim said that Rosario proceed to get on top of her and put his knee into her stomach on top of the baby. She said that she asked Rosario to stop, and he responded, “It’s my baby too.”

Now, Rosario will face charges.