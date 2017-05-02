1 dead, 3 hurt in University of Texas stabbings

One person was killed and three were injured in a stabbing attack Monday afternoon on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin, officials said.

Two of the students injured have been released from the hospital, university officials said.

Earlier, officials had said only two people were hurt but UT-Austin police said later that three were wounded. Details on their injuries were not available.

The suspect is a UT student and is in custody, campus police said. His possible motive is under investigation.

In a message sent to students, faculty and staff, UT President Gregory L. Fenves urged them to support the victims and their families.

“They are suffering, and we all must be there for them,” Fenves said.

The stabbings occurred near Gregory Gym. Fenves said officials do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the campus community but have increased patrols as a precaution.

“There is a great deal of fear on campus and in our community. That fear is very understandable, especially in light of recent vandalism and threats against students,” Fenves said.

Campus classes and events were canceled for the day but will resume Tuesday.