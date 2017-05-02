× Bicyclist struck by vehicle in Ephrata

EPHRATA, Pa. — A bicyclst was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle this morning. It happened around 7:13 a.m. on the first block of W. Queen St. in Ephrata Borough. The bicyclist, Juan Comacho, 66, of Ephrata, reported he rode from Hunter Alley onto W. Queen St. and was struck by an unknown west bound vehicle on W. Queen St. Comacho was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Ephrata Police.