Boil water advisory issued for 31 and 42 Glen Oaks Drive in Millersville

LANCASTER, Pa. – For the second time this week the City of Lancaster Water Department has issued a boil water advisory. The latest advisory is for water customers at 31 and 42 Glen Oaks Drive. Officials say the water may be at an increased risk from microbial contamination due to a drop/loss of pressure within parts of the distribution system. A boil water advisory was issued on Monday for customers on 24 through 58 Fresh Meadow Drive.

Typically, a drop/loss of water pressure is the result of a pipeline break or a pump failure. A drop/loss of pressure creates conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back-pressure or back-siphonage. Although there is no direct evidence that the water is unsafe, there is a pronounced increased chance that disease-causing organisms could enter the water distribution system.

Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches.

Customers should bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using; or use bottled water. You should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice. People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1 (800) 426-4791.

The City Water Department will notify customers when repairs on the water pipeline are completed and tests confirm that the water is safe.

You may also contact the City of Lancaster Water Department: Water Quality Laboratory at (717) 291-4818 Monday-Friday 7:00 AM-4:00 PM. After hours, the Water Emergency phone number is (717) 291-4816.