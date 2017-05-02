× Carlisle man sentenced to 11 years in prison for two bank robberies

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that a Carlisle man will serve 11 years in prison for committing two bank robberies.

Jeffrey Turns, 33, will be imprisoned on two bank robbery and federal firearms charges.

According to U.S. Attorney, Bruce Brandler, Turns robbed two banks in August 2015. On August 12, 2015, Turns robbed a Fulton Bank in Dillsburg and a Santander Bank in Mechanicsburg on August 27.

During the second robbery, Turns threatened tellers by brandishing a gun. He was apprehended shortly after the robbery, as he was fleeing from the bank in a stolen car with the gun in his waistband. At the time of his arrest, nine additional stolen guns were found in the back of the car.

As a part of Turns’ sentence, he was ordered to serve a term of three years supervised release at the end of his prison sentence. He must also pay restitution to Fulton Bank, with the total coming to $3,471. At the time of his arrest, officers were able to recover the money Turns had stolen from Santander Bank.